NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,698.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.86 or 0.01318676 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.10 or 0.00345575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.46 or 0.00111418 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001361 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00016926 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002259 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars.

