NFT Index 24 Hour Volume Reaches $58,952.00 (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, NFT Index has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $855.86 or 0.02121854 BTC on exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $1.91 million and $58,952.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.00 or 0.00800782 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00087187 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFTI is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

