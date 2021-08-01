NFTify (N1) Reaches Market Cap of $1.34 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One NFTify coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0774 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NFTify has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. NFTify has a market cap of $1.34 million and $2,736.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00047326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00102760 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00137171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,102.28 or 1.00305699 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00827366 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,351,798 coins.

