NFTLootBox Tops 24 Hour Volume of $388,203.00 (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be bought for about $31.07 or 0.00078406 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a market capitalization of $702,071.37 and $388,203.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFTLootBox has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00045488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00102193 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.77 or 0.00135695 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,718.11 or 1.00241156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00832772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official message board for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.medium.com . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.