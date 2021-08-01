NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) is Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Heritage Way Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.0% of Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Heritage Way Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,663,015,000 after buying an additional 1,649,988 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in NIKE by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $203,618,000 after buying an additional 287,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,364,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,032,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.30 and a 12-month high of $167.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

