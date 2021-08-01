Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,600 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 708,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NTDOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nintendo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of NTDOY stock opened at $64.25 on Friday. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.75. Nintendo had a return on equity of 28.05% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nintendo will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nintendo by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Nintendo by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Nintendo by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

