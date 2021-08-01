Niobium Coin Trading 54.8% Lower Over Last Week (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 45.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $154,663.02 and approximately $939.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobium Coin has traded down 54.8% against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00057093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002661 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.91 or 0.00803781 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005212 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00040247 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.