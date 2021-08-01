Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Carbon Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCRBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 183.0 days.
Shares of NCRBF remained flat at $$37.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68. Nippon Carbon has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.
Nippon Carbon Company Profile
