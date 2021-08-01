Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Up 38.2% in July

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the June 30th total of 77,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $25.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $30.25 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a $0.402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following business divisions: Regional Communications, Long-Distance and International Communications, Mobile Communications, Data Communications, and Others.

