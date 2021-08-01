NIX (NIX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. NIX has a market cap of $1.14 million and $71,036.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,108.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,571.63 or 0.06255651 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $545.60 or 0.01327201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.85 or 0.00352358 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00125389 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $245.72 or 0.00597720 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.63 or 0.00354256 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.90 or 0.00294093 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

