NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 386.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of NMI worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 922,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,903,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. upped their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NMI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $22.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.87 and a 1-year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

