Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0194 on Top Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Noir has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One Noir coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a market capitalization of $398,339.41 and $818.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00220420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00032571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,551,985 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

