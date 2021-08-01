Noku (NOKU) Trading Up 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Noku coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000559 BTC on major exchanges. Noku has a market cap of $6.97 million and $23,750.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noku has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00055518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014592 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.42 or 0.00798784 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00091361 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io . Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

