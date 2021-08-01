Noku Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,880.00 (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Noku has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and $25,880.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Noku has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Noku coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00054863 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00014676 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.85 or 0.00793063 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005375 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku (CRYPTO:NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noku’s official website is www.noku.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars.

