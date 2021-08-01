Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) Short Interest Up 35.6% in July

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the June 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAT. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 31,975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 86,296 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NAT opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.20.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.47 million. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 8.75%. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

