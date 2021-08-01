North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 1,376 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 204.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $540.52.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,425 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,254. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $687.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $640.49. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $680.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

