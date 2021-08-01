North Star Investment Management Corp. Acquires 3,016 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after acquiring an additional 628,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after acquiring an additional 318,857 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,038,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,390,000 after purchasing an additional 127,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.81.

