North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Holdings in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.63% of Postal Realty Trust worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. 72.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL opened at $19.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.49. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $256.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -960.52 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Postal Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.13.

Postal Realty Trust Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

