North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.05% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA PBW opened at $83.67 on Friday. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $45.86 and a one year high of $138.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25.

