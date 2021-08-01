North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,577 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 52.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Visa by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,662,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $801,048,000 after acquiring an additional 236,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.96.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total transaction of $2,619,721.65. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,721.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $246.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.80. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $479.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.