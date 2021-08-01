North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 3,003 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 367.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,482,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $551,661,000 after buying an additional 243,529 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,623,499 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,348,195,000 after buying an additional 26,846 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,572,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $957,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 102,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.74.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $412.22 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a market cap of $389.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $407.52.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.36%.

UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

