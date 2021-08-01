North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 85,661 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AT&T by 21.7% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.80.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

