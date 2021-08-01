North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 5,200.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,137,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,013,568,000 after purchasing an additional 430,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,739,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,972,000 after purchasing an additional 76,748 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,629,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,243,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,468 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 20.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,008,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,971,000 after purchasing an additional 168,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $176.96 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $143.08 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total transaction of $210,447.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,045,468.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.78.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

