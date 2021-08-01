North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.44 Million Stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.10% of Tennant worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TNC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tennant during the first quarter worth $417,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Tennant by 1,424.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 31,557 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Tennant by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tennant by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tennant by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

TNC stock opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.89. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $263.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Tennant’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 3,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $321,129.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,508.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total value of $431,168.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

