North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,274 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.29% of Allied Motion Technologies worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 158.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57. The company has a market capitalization of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.77. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $38.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $101.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is a positive change from Allied Motion Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers.

