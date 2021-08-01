North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 57.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.19% of Green Brick Partners worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of GRBK stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $234.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Brandler acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares in the company, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

