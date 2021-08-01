North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.85 Million Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.52% of Barrett Business Services worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrett Business Services stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.31. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a market cap of $554.20 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Analysts forecast that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

