North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 13,333.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after buying an additional 40,639 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 313.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,849,000 after buying an additional 322,899 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 17.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPR opened at $50.30 on Friday. EPR Properties has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a current ratio of 9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. EPR Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 158.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EPR. Bank of America upgraded EPR Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

