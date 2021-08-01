North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

