North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,069 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 370,998 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,812,000 after purchasing an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Apple by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 146,040 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 308,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $145.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.82 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

