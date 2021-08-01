North Star Investment Management Corp. Increases Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.08% of NorthWestern worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 31,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWE. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

