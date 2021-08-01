North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New Investment in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK)

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 56,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.60% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 73.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 75,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,139 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBNK stock opened at $25.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.56. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 7.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

