North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,794 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 57,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14,755 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

