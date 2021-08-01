Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,705,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after buying an additional 18,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.02 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $367.62. The firm has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.60.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

