Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 33.2% in July

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 900,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19. Novan has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

