Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Up 33.2% in July

Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the June 30th total of 900,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of Novan stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19. Novan has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $25.90.
Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.96 million. Novan had a negative net margin of 708.75% and a negative return on equity of 1,050.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novan will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $2,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 1st quarter worth about $1,726,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Novan Company Profile
Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
