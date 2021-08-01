Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Update

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the June 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,746. The company has a market cap of $10.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05. Novation Companies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.25.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.38 million during the quarter.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

