Nucleus Vision Price Tops $0.0019 on Top Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded up 32.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $447,546.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Coin Trading

