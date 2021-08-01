Nuco.cloud (NCDT) One Day Volume Hits $1.29 Million

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Nuco.cloud has a market cap of $847,797.98 and approximately $1.29 million worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuco.cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00045722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00102462 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00135327 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.74 or 0.99944143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $335.09 or 0.00840153 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nuco.cloud Coin Profile

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco . Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news . The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuco.cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuco.cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

