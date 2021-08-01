NULS Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.74 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 1st. During the last week, NULS has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $39.14 million and approximately $7.74 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00136607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.05 or 0.99957452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00835213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

