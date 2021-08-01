Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,839 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of ProAssurance worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. ProAssurance Co. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRA shares. TheStreet raised ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ProAssurance from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

