Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 198,006 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,699,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 359.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 189,975 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH opened at $19.97 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.39 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUTH. Stephens cut their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

