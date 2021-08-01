Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 265,324 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 214.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,324 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Albertsons Companies worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

