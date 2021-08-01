Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.48% of NBT Bancorp worth $8,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBTB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $2,332,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.27 per share, with a total value of $51,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.39.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.63%. Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.57%.

NBTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

