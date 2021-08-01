Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,879,290 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iQIYI worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $14,292,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI in the 1st quarter worth $674,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in iQIYI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after purchasing an additional 97,798 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iQIYI by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of iQIYI by 66.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 52,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IQ shares. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

NASDAQ:IQ opened at $11.16 on Friday. iQIYI, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.84.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

