Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.29 Million Stake in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 466,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.52% of Nautilus worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Diker Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 9.5% in the first quarter. Diker Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 42.5% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 105.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Nautilus by 59.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.88 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Nautilus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

