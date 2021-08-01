Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739,688 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TME. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,964,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $159,679,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5,631.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,375,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,247,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $138,670,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,989,000. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TME opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the topic of several research reports. lowered their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

