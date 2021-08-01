Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $7.95 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,111 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.48% of Heron Therapeutics worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.15. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

