Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.17 Million Holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 66.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,011 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.63% of MGP Ingredients worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGP Ingredients stock opened at $59.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.43 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

