Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 49.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,582 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.50% of LTC Properties worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LTC Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.86 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.00. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 37.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

