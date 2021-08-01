Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $8.29 Million Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Focus Financial Partners worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 91,745 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,087,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

NASDAQ FOCS opened at $51.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $56.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

